Hazy sunshine with warm temperatures

Hazy sunshine today with highs near 80! Winds will shift to the SW at around 5-10mph.
Tonight we'll stay mild, only falling to the low and mid 50s.
A cold front dropping in from the north tomorrow will bring a chance for showers north of the bay by the Wednesday morning commute. You'll see some clouds and possibly a few sprinkles near the I-69 corridor midday before the front exits. Although we return to sunny skies tomorrow afternoon, it'll be much cooler as winds shift to the NE. Steady winds will be around 15mph with gusts to the mid 20s. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s to low 60s!
We'll stay cool on Thursday with sunshine and highs near 60.
Friday's highs return to around 70 before we get even warmer to end the week.