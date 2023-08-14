Heavy Rain is Expected for Parts of Our Area

Dry weather early Monday gave way to increasing cloud cover through the afternoon as a widespread area of rain and thundershowers made a move into the state from the west. The rain will continue overnight with some locally heavy downpours possible where some thunder and lightning occurs.
A Flood Watch is in effect across the southernmost parts of the ABC12 viewing area through mid-afternoon Tuesday. Highest rain totals may exceed two-inches in some spots. Temperatures for the day may stay in the 60s along the I-69 corridor, while some afternoon sunshine across the north will allow highs to move into the 70s.
Wednesday will give us an opportunity to dry-out as bright sunshine makes a return. By Thursday it will be back to a chance of showers and thundershowers as a cold front sweeps across lower Michigan. Behind that front, we will get into a nice little stretch of dry air that should take us through the weekend. We'll have a look at temperatures though the week on ABC12 News. - JR