Heavy Rain is Expected for Parts of Our Area

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee,
Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A rich moisture environment with a passing low pressure
system will bring likely showers with embedded thunderstorms
this evening into Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1.50
to 2.50 inches are forecast with locally higher amounts up to
3 inches possible for areas that experience repeated rounds
of heavy rainfall.

- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Dry weather early Monday gave way to increasing cloud cover through the afternoon as a widespread area of rain and thundershowers made a move into the state from the west.  The rain will continue overnight with some locally heavy downpours possible where some thunder and lightning occurs.

A Flood Watch is in effect across the southernmost parts of the ABC12 viewing area through mid-afternoon Tuesday.  Highest rain totals may exceed two-inches in some spots.  Temperatures for the day may stay in the 60s along the I-69 corridor, while some afternoon sunshine across the north will allow highs to move into the 70s.

Wednesday will give us an opportunity to dry-out as bright sunshine makes a return.  By Thursday it will be back to a chance of showers and thundershowers as a cold front sweeps across lower Michigan.  Behind that front, we will get into a nice little stretch of dry air that should take us through the weekend.  We'll have a look at temperatures though the week on ABC12 News.   - JR