Heavy snow, high winds moving into Mid-Michigan

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional minor accumulations through
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Heavy snow, high winds moving into Mid-Michigan

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

*** Alert Days for Tonight, Friday and Saturday ***

Travel conditions remained pretty good across Mid-Michigan for the better part of our Thursday, just ahead of our biggest winter storm of the season.  The storm will take control of all of lower Michigan's weather conditions as the evening wears on.  Some areas will see a wintry mix develop, but most will see just snow.  During the night, everyone will get into accumulating snow.

Friday will bring the worst of the storm.  The snow will combine with westerly winds that will be sustained at 20 to 30mph.  Strongest gusts during the day will be up near 50mph.  The combination of the snow and the wind will make for blizzard conditions from time to time.  All the while, temperatures will be falling from morning highs in the 20s.  Windchill readings will drop into the -5 to -10 degree range.

By Saturday, the snow will taper off to scattered snow showers.  Westerly winds will remain quite strong, blowing at around 20mph, with gusts into the 30mph range.  Travel conditions will remain quite poor through the day.  Highs Saturday will be in the teens, with windchills holding at subzero levels for the better part of the day.  On ABC12 News we'll look at potential accumulations and we'll have the forecast for Christmas.   -  JR

