Hot and Humid Weather Behind the Storms

*** A Stormtracker12 Alert Day Ends This Evening ***
A very warm, humid setting led to the development of some strong storms across the state Wednesday. Most of them produced gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall, but a few tornado warnings were issued as well. As the evening wears on, the storms will move eastward, out of Mid-Michigan. Mostly cloudy skies will hold overnight.
Thursday will begin with a good bit of cloud cover, but the trend for the day will be for our skies to brighten up nicely. We will get into full sunshine by the end of the day. Winds will be light and variable for most of the day. By day's end winds will be shifting in from the southwest. Highs for the day will be well into the 80s.
Friday will begin with sunshine and southerly winds. Highs for the day will surround the 90-degree mark, but it will feel even warmer than that due to higher humidity levels. By the end of the day, more showers and thunderstorms will be moving across lower Michigan. Those will linger through Friday night. We'll tell you what those will do to our weekend's temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR