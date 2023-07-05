Hot & humid today with rain developing

Hot and humid today with highs near 90 degrees! Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph. We'll start the day with lots of sunshine before an incoming low pressure system and cold front bring rain to the area.
Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening, continuing overnight and into much of tomorrow. A couple of storms may have larger hail and gusty winds so we'll keep you updated here, and having our app or some way to get alerts is a good idea.
Overnight lows will only be in the mid to upper 60s before tomorrow's highs stay mainly in the mid 70s! It'll be humid again tomorrow but much more comfortable Friday.
Sunshine returns Friday with highs near 80.