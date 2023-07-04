Hot with isolated rain chances today

Happy 4th of July! It'll be a hot and muggy day today and tomorrow! Under a warm front temps will soar to near 90 before an incoming cold front brings us rain chances and cooler temperatures.
Today's temps will be into the low 80s by lunchtime, then to near 90 this afternoon. We'll stay mild for the evening, near 80 by 9pm and only falling to the mid 70s into the late night. Winds will be out of the SW to W at 5-10mph. After a little morning fog skies will be mostly sunny with just a slim chance of a pop-up shower this afternoon. This evening will be dry with light winds.
Tonight temps only fall to the mid and upper 60s. We'll be mainly clear with light winds.
Tomorrow is hot again with high temps around 90! We'll start with more sun before seeing some clouds and scattered showers/storms develop in the afternoon. Rain chances continue into Thursday as a cold front moves through. This will knock lows back to the 50s and highs to around 80 to end the week.