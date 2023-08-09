Isolated rain chance today with warm temps

After starting off with foggy conditions we'll see sun and clouds this afternoon. There's a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening but most will stay dry. Highs today will be in the low 80s with a SW wind at 5-10mph.
Tonight you may catch a stray shower with low temps in the low 60s. Winds will drop to around 5mph shifting to the W.
A cold front comes through tomorrow, bringing scattered showers and storms to start the day. We dry out for the afternoon with more sunshine and winds shifting to the NW at 10-15mph. Afternoon temps tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s.
We'll then stay dry into early Friday before rain chances return.