Isolated rain chance today

A front dipping toward Lake Huron along with a developing lake breeze will bring the chance for isolated rain this afternoon. We'll be less humid today with mild temperatures before starting to warm up toward the middle of the week.
Highs today will be in the mid and upper 70s with a NW wind at 5-10mph. We'll see plenty of sun for the first part of the day before adding in some clouds and spotty showers/storms for the afternoon. It'll be hazy with some of the wildfire smoke from Canada returning.
Tonight will be comfortable with lows in the mid 50s. Skies will be mainly clear.
We'll see more sun tomorrow with the slight chance of a stray shower - most stay dry. Highs will be near 80 with a N wind at 5-10mph.
We're up into the mid and upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.