Isolated rain chances today with near normal temperatures

After a foggy start to the morning with some lingering clouds, we'll see more sun this afternoon with the slight chance of a pop-up shower/storm. Temperatures will be near normal today with highs for most reaching the low 80s. Winds will shift from the NE to NW at 5-10mph.
This evening is mild with low 70s into the late night. Skies will be mainly clear and stay that way overnight as lows fall to the low and mid 60s. Winds turn light and variable tonight.
Tomorrow, the 4th of July, will be hot! Highs will be near 90 with lots of sunshine. We'll have another shot at an isolated shower, too. Winds tomorrow will be out of the WSW at 5-10mph.
We keep the heat into Wednesday with highs around 90 degrees. Wednesday into Thursday brings the better chance at showers and storms, and we'll then cool down to end the week.