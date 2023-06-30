 Skip to main content
...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Isolated rain today with warm temperatures

June 30th, 2023 Morning Weather
A low pressure system moving across the region will have us set up under a warm front today before the cold front comes through tonight into tomorrow. This will give us warm temps this afternoon before cooling a bit into the weekend, and bring in rain chances.
 
Today's highs will be in the mid and upper 80s! Winds will generally be out of the W at 5-10mph. We'll start the morning with fog, dense at times, before seeing hazy sunshine. With wildfire smoke still in place Air Quality Alerts remain in effect today. There's a chance to see an isolated shower or storm later this afternoon/evening but most stay dry.
 
Tonight clouds increase with lows only in the mid and upper 60s. Winds shift to the SW at around 5mph.
 
Tomorrow we'll see more highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day and it'll be more of the same Sunday with highs in the 70s.
 
 

