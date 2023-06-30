Isolated rain today with warm temperatures

A low pressure system moving across the region will have us set up under a warm front today before the cold front comes through tonight into tomorrow. This will give us warm temps this afternoon before cooling a bit into the weekend, and bring in rain chances.
Today's highs will be in the mid and upper 80s! Winds will generally be out of the W at 5-10mph. We'll start the morning with fog, dense at times, before seeing hazy sunshine. With wildfire smoke still in place Air Quality Alerts remain in effect today. There's a chance to see an isolated shower or storm later this afternoon/evening but most stay dry.
Tonight clouds increase with lows only in the mid and upper 60s. Winds shift to the SW at around 5mph.
Tomorrow we'll see more highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day and it'll be more of the same Sunday with highs in the 70s.