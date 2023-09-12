Isolated showers and chilly temperatures are in the forecast for today

On the backside of the low pressure system that brought us more widespread rain yesterday and last night, we'll see isolated showers today. It'll be chilly with highs mainly in the mid 60s with a NW wind at 5-10mph. We'll see a little sun between the clouds, but expect a mostly cloudy day.
Tonight staying mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will remain out of the NW at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow features another chance at seeing a few sprinkles, but many will stay dry. Winds will stay out of the NW at 5-10mph. We'll see a bit more sun for tomorrow before skies clear Thursday.