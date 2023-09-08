It will be Brighter and Warmer for the Weekend

A cool, humid gloom held across Mid-Michigan much of the day Friday. Some sprinkles and drizzle also dotted the region as temperatures held in the 60s for the most part. Some breaks in the clouds developed during the afternoon, and that process should continue overnight. So, with partly cloudy skies, lows will settle down through the 50s.
The weekend won't be a terribly warm one, but all-in-all it isn't shaping up too badly. We will see at least partly sunny skies each day, while winds continue at a very light pace. The wind direction will have a northerly component all weekend long. Highs for the weekend will fall just a skosh below the average of 76-degrees.
Monday will begin with a little bit of cloud-filtered sunshine. Some showers will make a move into the ABC12 viewing area during the afternoon. Once the rain gets started, it looks like we're going to have to deal with it from time-to-time, right through the middle part of next week. We'll let you know what the rain will do to our temperatures next week on ABC12 News. - JR