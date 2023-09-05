It's another hot and humid day

With a warm front to the north it'll be another hot and humid day! A low pressure system and cold front moving in tomorrow brings scattered showers and storms and will help to cool us down.
Today's highs will be near 90 degrees! It'll be muggy, and that humidity will make it feel more like the mid 90s. We'll see lots of sun to start the day before isolated showers and storms pop up this afternoon and evening. Winds today will be out of the SW at 10-15mph.
Tonight we're dry seeing some clouds remain across the area. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s - normal low is 54 - with a S wind around 10mph.
Tomorrow we'll see more scattered showers and storms. A few storms may be strong so we'll keep you updated here! Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Thursday's afternoon temps look to stay in the mid 70s and we're closer to 70 on Friday!