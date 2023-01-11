January 11th, 2023 Morning Weather

Mild today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s - our normal high is 30 degrees! Skies will generally be cloudy with spotty showers possible today and tonight.
Tonight's temperatures will drop only to the mid and upper 30s, then rise to the upper 30s into Thursday. Temps stay relatively constant for much of tomorrow, then start to fall in the afternoon.
We bring in rain for those further south and east later tomorrow, and as temperatures drop we'll see that change over to a mix and snow.
Scattered snow will then continue overnight into Friday, particularly for those closer to Lake Huron due to lake effect. Totals will be up to 1-2", if that, possibly a little higher in the thumb. Just remember it doesn't take much for roads to be slick, so you might want to give yourself extra time for the Friday morning commute.
We'll see more sun on Saturday with highs in the low 30s.