 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the north with
gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will be 3
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 8 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

January 11th, 2023 Morning Weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Mild today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s - our normal high is 30 degrees! Skies will generally be cloudy with spotty showers possible today and tonight.
 
Tonight's temperatures will drop only to the mid and upper 30s, then rise to the upper 30s into Thursday. Temps stay relatively constant for much of tomorrow, then start to fall in the afternoon.
 
We bring in rain for those further south and east later tomorrow, and as temperatures drop we'll see that change over to a mix and snow.
 
Scattered snow will then continue overnight into Friday, particularly for those closer to Lake Huron due to lake effect. Totals will be up to 1-2", if that, possibly a little higher in the thumb. Just remember it doesn't take much for roads to be slick, so you might want to give yourself extra time for the Friday morning commute.
 

We'll see more sun on Saturday with highs in the low 30s.

January 11th, 2023 Morning Weather

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you