January 16th, 2023 Morning Weather

High pressure to the east will serve to keep us dry for much of the day before a low pressure system brings in some rain.
Showers will begin near 4/5pm closer to the 127 corridor, then move across the area throughout the evening. After hitting highs near 40 this afternoon, temps will briefly dip to the low and mid 30s closer to dinner time, then rise overnight. Because of that, those north of the bay/inland may see a brief period of freezing rain before changing to rain.
Scattered showers continue overnight and through tomorrow. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 40s near lunchtime. Skies will stay cloudy throughout the day and for Wednesday also.
Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs near 40.
Winds today will be out of the SSE at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Tonight we'll lose the gusts but steady winds will remain at 10-15mph, out of the S. Winds Tuesday shift to the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.