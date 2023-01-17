January 17th, 2023 Morning Weather

A weakening low pressure system over the Lower Peninsula is bringing us the chance for spotty showers today. It's foggy and drizzly to start the day. It'll be breezy with S to SW winds at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
We'll hit our highs in the low to mid 40s midday before temps start falling into the 30s into the afternoon and evening. Spotty mix will be possible overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.
Today, tonight, and Wednesday will be cloudy. Sprinkles and flurries are possible Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 30s.
Thursday will be messy with snow, mix, and rain moving in by early Thursday morning. Depending on the exact track and how far north this system goes, that will determine how warm we get and who sees more rain vs more mix and snow. We'll keep you updated!