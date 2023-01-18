January 18th, 2023 Morning Weather

A cold front moving across the state today will keep us under cloudy skies with the chance for spotty mix. Temperatures will stay relatively constant in the mid and upper 30s. Winds will shift from the W to NE throughout the day, dropping from around 15mph to 5mph into the evening.
Winds then pick up overnight as our next low pressure system moves in, steady out of the E at 10-15mph, gusting into the lower 20s. We'll be cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s.
After midnight snow and mix move in, changing to rain closer to the I-69 corridor as temps warm into the mid 30s into the morning commute time frame. Throughout the morning north of the bay you'll see more snow with temperatures in the lower 30s, while you'll see more mix to rain the further south you go. While you'll see little to no accumulation closer to the I-69 corridor, you might see light accumulation, <1-2", particularly on the grassy surfaces bear the bay and northern thumb, and we're expecting 2-3+" north of the bay.
Tomorrow's highs reach the low to mid 30s further north, near 40 near the bay, and mid 40s near the I-69 corridor. We'll be cloudy but drier for the afternoon before more showers move in during the evening.
Rain changes to mix and scattered snow Thursday night into Friday as temperatures stay in the lower 30s for everyone.
Scattered light snow continues into Friday.