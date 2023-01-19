January 19th, 2023 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving across the Lower Peninsula today will bring rain, mix, and snow to the area. On the backside of it temps will fall tonight and tomorrow with the chance of scattered light snow showers.
We'll see scattered rain showers and highs in the mid 40s closer to the I-69 corridor today! Once you get closer to the bay region and thumb, highs will be closer to 40, and north of the bay temps will remain in the 30s.
We might see some light accumulations on grassier surfaces near the bay, but the best chance at picking up a couple of inches or so will be further northward.
Winds will shift from the E at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph, this morning, to the S this afternoon, falling to around 10mph. Winds then shift to the SW and W tonight, picking back up to 15-20mph, with overnight low temps near 30 degrees.
Tomorrow highs will only be in the low to mid 30s with a NW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph. We'll see scattered light snow showers with 1/2" or less of accumulation expected.
There are more chances for snow Sunday and Wednesday.