January 1st, 2023 Morning Weather

A messy start to the first day of 2023 with snow, mix, and rain this morning. Cloudy skies will remain in place for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds today will be out of the S to SW at 5-10mph.
Tonight light SW winds remain with cloudy conditions. Lows will be milder, in the low to mid 30s.
Tomorrow we'll be dry most of the day with peeks of sunshine possible. Highs will again be around 40 degrees with rain developing later in the late-night hours.
Tuesday will be rainy but warm with highs in the mid 50s!