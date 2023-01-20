January 20th, 2023 Morning Weather

On the backside of a low pressure system that brought us rain yesterday, we have a trough working through the Lower Peninsula. This will give us lots of clouds and scattered light snow as temps stay relatively constant in the lower 30s. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s in the morning, which will keep it feeling more like the 20s.
Tonight skies stay mainly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will be around 5-10mph, shifting from the NW to W.
Tomorrow will be drier with mainly overcast skies - if you see any sun break through the clouds enjoy it! Highs will be in the lower 30s with a SW wind at 5-10mph.
Sunday brings another chance for scattered light snow showers, and we're watching a system for Wednesday into Thursday for the potential for more snow.