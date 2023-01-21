January 21st, 2023 Morning Weather

Plenty of clouds today with highs in the low 30s. Peeks of sun are possible but we just can't quite shake the cloud cover. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph, making it feel more like the mid 20s this afternoon.
Tonight we'll fall to near 30 degrees - mild for this time of year.
Snow moves in tonight - it looks to be around 4/5am Sunday. Scattered light snow continues throughout the day tomorrow with around an inch or less expected. Snow starts to wind down in the evening before we turn dry for Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 30s.
We'll be slightly warmer Monday with the best chance at seeing sunshine ahead of the next system.