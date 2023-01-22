January 22nd, 2023 Morning Weather

A low pressure system to the south will bring us snow showers today with around an inch or so of accumulation. Snow will be the heaviest throughout the mid morning to early afternoon hours, then start to wind down to end the day, diminishing this evening.
Highs for today will be in the lower 30s before we drop to the mid 20s to near 30 tonight.
We'll stay cloudy to mostly cloudy tonight into tomorrow morning. Clouds will then start to break apart, giving way to some sunshine Monday afternoon! Highs will reach the mid 30s tomorrow.
Winds pick up tomorrow, shifting from the NW to SW, at 10-20mph. Gusts for the afternoon and into the evening will increase as well, into the mid 20s to around 30mph overnight.
This will kick up some scattered lake effect snow showers with more clouds on Tuesday.