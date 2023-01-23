 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

January 23rd, 2023 Morning Weather

With a low pressure system to the north and a high pressure system to the south, we'll see plenty of clouds today, with maybe a little sun breaking through, staying dry. Highs will be in the lower 30s with winds increasing throughout the day. Winds will shift from the NW to SW, picking up to 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, in the afternoon and evening.
 
Winds stay up tonight, out of the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph. Lows will be in the upper 20s for most with cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible.
 
Tomorrow will be another drier day before snow moves in Wednesday, so if you have errands to run you might want to do them today or tomorrow. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 30s.
 
Snow arrives throughout Wednesday morning from south to north, and looks to continue for the afternoon and evening. We'll keep you updated regarding totals!

