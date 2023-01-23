January 23rd, 2023 Morning Weather

With a low pressure system to the north and a high pressure system to the south, we'll see plenty of clouds today, with maybe a little sun breaking through, staying dry. Highs will be in the lower 30s with winds increasing throughout the day. Winds will shift from the NW to SW, picking up to 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, in the afternoon and evening.
Winds stay up tonight, out of the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph. Lows will be in the upper 20s for most with cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible.
Tomorrow will be another drier day before snow moves in Wednesday, so if you have errands to run you might want to do them today or tomorrow. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 30s.
Snow arrives throughout Wednesday morning from south to north, and looks to continue for the afternoon and evening. We'll keep you updated regarding totals!