January 24th, 2023 Morning Wx

Get any errands done today so if you don't have to be out tomorrow you can just relax at home! A low pressure system moving in from the south will bring snow in for most of the day Wednesday.
Today we'll see a bit of sunshine between the clouds, particularly during the morning. Clouds completely overtake us in the afternoon and evening with overcast skies tonight. Highs today will be in the mid 30s with winds turning lighter throughout the day, falling to around 10mph out of the W for the afternoon.
Tonight temps fall to near 30 with a S to SE wind at 5-10mph. Winds then pick up tomorrow, shifting from the SE to NE at 10-20mph with gusts into the mid 20s.
Highs tomorrow will be in the low 30s with wind chills near 20 degrees.
Snow moves in tomorrow morning from south to north, with everyone seeing snow by midday. Snow looks to be the heaviest between the mid morning and late afternoon hours. The highest totals will be the further south and east you are, with most of the thumb and I-69 corridor picking up 3-5+". Near most of 127 and the bay we'll see 2-3+" with lesser amounts further north and west. The main snow will start to wind down in the evening, diminishing into the late night with scattered lake effect into Thursday.
Highs on Thursday will stay in the 20s.