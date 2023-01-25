 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread northward over the into
the I-69 corridor by around 7 am resulting in just enough snow
accumulation for hazardous driving conditions during the morning
commute. Snow will then steadily increase coverage and
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 AM and 4 PM Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

Light snow has expanded into the region leading to untreated
roadways becoming snow covered and slippery. Pockets of higher
intensity snowfall will fill in through mid-morning with rates up
to a half inch per hour possible. Motorists should be prepared
for variable road conditions as temperatures range between 30 and
33 F and visibility reduced to 1 mile or less at times. Additional
accumulations in excess of 1 inch are expected through noon.

January 25th, 2023 Morning Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

A low pressure system lifting out of the south into the Ohio Valley today will bring us snow for most of the day. The further south and east you are the higher amounts you'll see with lower totals north and west. We'll see scattered lake effect into tomorrow with another system bringing more snow later Friday.

Today's highs will be in the low 30s with winds increasing, shifting to the NE, at 10-20mph. Winds will gust into the 30s overnight and into tomorrow morning before starting to die down. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s with highs Thursday near 30.

Snow showers spread across Mid-Michigan from south to north throughout the morning. Snow continues for most of the day before winding down in the evening, then quickly diminishing into the late night hours.

Snow will be the heaviest between the mid morning and late afternoon. Visibility will fall below a mile at times and roads will be slick and snow-covered - budget extra time for commutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tuscola County and the I-69 corridor until 10pm, and Iosco and Alcona counties until midnight. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties until midnight.

Totals will be around 3-5+" near the Tri-Cities, thumb, I-69 corridor, and north of the bay along Lake Huron, and 1-3" further north and west.

We'll have scattered light lake effect overnight and into tomorrow before another round of snow later Friday. We'll have more chances for snow this weekend.

