January 2nd, 2023 Morning Weather

After a foggy start to the day cloudy skies continue into the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be above normal, reaching the upper 30s to low 40s for most, near 45 closer to the I-69 corridor. Winds will be light.
As the next low pressure system approaches, a warm front out ahead of it will cause temperatures to only briefly dip to the low/mid 30s in the late night, then rise into tomorrow morning. Scattered showers begin toward midnight before more widespread moves in by the morning commute.
We'll see scattered showers tomorrow afternoon and evening change to spotty mix Wednesday. Temps will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s for most tomorrow, into the mid 50s closer to I-69, late tomorrow night. We then fall back to the 30s and 40s quickly Wednesday morning.
Thursday will be cooler with highs only in the lower 30s. We'll keep clouds around with the chance of flurries.