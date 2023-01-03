January 3rd, 2023 Morning Weather

It's a foggy start to our Tuesday as the next low pressure system and warm front move in. That front will give our temperatures a boost but also bring rain showers today into tomorrow. On the backside of this system temperatures will then fall late Wednesday into Thursday, changing spotty rain to scattered flurries.
Today we'll warm to the mid 30s to low 40s with winds out of the E at 5-15mph. Widespread rain is expected throughout the morning before rain becomes scattered for the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain then lingers overnight and through tomorrow.
Temperatures remain relatively constant through tomorrow. You may drop a degree or two later tonight, but we'll go right back up tomorrow. Many near the bay and northward will stay in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees, but closer to the I-69 corridor there's a better chance at warming to near 50 Wednesday afternoon.
Temps then fall to end the day Wednesday, changing the chance of rain to the chance of snow. Scattered flurries stay in the forecast for Thursday with highs only in the 30s.