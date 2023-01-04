January 4th, 2023 Morning Weather

As two low pressure systems move through the region we'll see cloudy skies today and tomorrow along with the chance for rain and snow. We're then drier to end the week and start next week.
Foggy conditions will continue into the early afternoon with visibility dropping to 1/4mile at times.
We'll hit our high temperatures today near lunchtime. Highs will be near 40 north of the bay, in the mid and upper 40s near the bay and thumb, and into the low 50s near the I-69 corridor. Temps fall through the afternoon and evening, dropping to the lower 30s overnight.
Spotty drizzle and rain transition to mix and then flurries tonight as temperatures drop.
Tomorrow we'll see more scattered flurries as highs only reach the low to mid 30s.