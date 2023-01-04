 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog has developed early this morning
and will linger through much of the morning. Improvements are
possible late morning into the afternoon as a stalled warm
front is expected to finally lift into the region from the
southwest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

January 4th, 2023 Morning Weather

As two low pressure systems move through the region we'll see cloudy skies today and tomorrow along with the chance for rain and snow. We're then drier to end the week and start next week.
 
Foggy conditions will continue into the early afternoon with visibility dropping to 1/4mile at times.
 
We'll hit our high temperatures today near lunchtime. Highs will be near 40 north of the bay, in the mid and upper 40s near the bay and thumb, and into the low 50s near the I-69 corridor. Temps fall through the afternoon and evening, dropping to the lower 30s overnight.
 
Spotty drizzle and rain transition to mix and then flurries tonight as temperatures drop.
 
Tomorrow we'll see more scattered flurries as highs only reach the low to mid 30s.

