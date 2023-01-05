January 5th, 2023 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving across the Northern Lower today will keep us under cloudy skies with cooler temperatures than what we've been seeing the last couple of days. We'll also have the chance of seeing a little snow.
Temps stay relatively constant today in the mid to upper 30s with a SW wind at 5-10mph keeping it feeling more like 30. Scattered light snow will carry on and off throughout the day with little to no accumulation expected.
Tonight and tomorrow flurries are possible as skies stay cloudy.
Lows tonight will be in the low 30s with highs tomorrow afternoon returning to the mid 30s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the W around 10mph.
We'll see some sun for the weekend and into next week!