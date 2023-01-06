January 6th, 2023 Morning Weather

On the backside of a low pressure system we'll see plenty of clouds and scattered flurries and drizzle. Highs today will be in the mid 30s with a W wind around 10mph keeping it feeling more like 30 degrees.
High pressure moves in tonight, helping to break up some of our clouds. This will help temperatures to drop to the mid 20s to near 30 degrees tonight. Winds turn lighter, to around 5mph, out of the WNW.
Tomorrow's highs look to remain mostly in the low 30s but we see sunshine! Clouds decrease tomorrow giving way to more sun in the afternoon. Winds Saturday will be out of the NW to N around 5mph.
We bring in more clouds further south on Sunday, possibly even a few flurries, with highs in the mid 30s.