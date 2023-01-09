January 9th, 2023 Morning Weather

Sun & clouds today with highs into the mid and upper 30s! We'll have a W wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, which will keep it feeling closer to 30 degrees throughout the day.
Tonight winds turn light and variable with lows only in the upper 20s. Clouds increase, turning skies overcast.
Cloudy conditions continue for tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s. We'll see spotty flurries and drizzle with a SE wind at 5-10mph.
Wednesday will be warmer with highs into the low 40s! There will still be plenty of clouds with a few sprinkles possible, but the better chance at seeing precipitation looks to be Thursday.