 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

January 9th, 2023 Morning Weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Sun & clouds today with highs into the mid and upper 30s! We'll have a W wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, which will keep it feeling closer to 30 degrees throughout the day.
 
Tonight winds turn light and variable with lows only in the upper 20s. Clouds increase, turning skies overcast.
 
Cloudy conditions continue for tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s. We'll see spotty flurries and drizzle with a SE wind at 5-10mph.
 
Wednesday will be warmer with highs into the low 40s! There will still be plenty of clouds with a few sprinkles possible, but the better chance at seeing precipitation looks to be Thursday.

January 9th, 2023 Morning Weather
 
 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you