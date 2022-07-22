JR's Friday Eveining Weather Report

Sunshine and west-southwesterly winds took temperatures up past the 90-degree mark again Friday afternoon. With winds shifting more in from the southwest overnight and for Saturday, our very warm temperatures will hold for yet another day. Low temperatures early Saturday morning will be in the upper 60s, to around 70. There is also a slight chance of a few showers across the far southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area early Saturday morning.
A good amount of sunshine is expected to bathe Mid-Michigan once again Saturday. With southwesterly breezes expected, high temperatures for the day will once again surround the 90-degree mark. Clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon, with that process accelerating during the evening. This will lead to the chance of some thunderstorms for Saturday night and Early Sunday morning.
We need some rain around here, and it looks like some heavy downpours are in order late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts may range from one, to two inches in some areas. The rain will also be accompanied by gusty winds, and possibly small hail. The bulk of the pattern will move out Sunday morning, so we should get back into some sunshine for Sunday afternoon as temperatures begin to retreat a bit. We'll tell you how much relief from the heat we'll see on ABC12 News. - JR