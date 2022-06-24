JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

Sunshine and southwesterly winds drove temperatures up to around the 90-degree mark Friday afternoon. The temperature/humidity combination stayed pretty comfortable. Mostly fair skies will hold overnight, and low temperatures early Saturday morning will range from the lower, to middle 60s.
Saturday will see highs once again surround the 90-degree mark. Humidity levels will be a skosh higher too. Bright sunshine will begin the day, but the trend will be for the clouds to increase through the afternoon. As a cool front moves in from the northwest, some showers are expected to develop for Saturday night.
Sunday will begin with some showers, but will end with sunshine as the front moves off to our east. Highs for the day will retreat into the 80s, but it will be a bit muggy, even as winds shift in from the west. Monday should be a dandy of a day as northwesterly winds usher in comfortable air. We'll tell you how long the comfortable air will hang around on ABC12 News. - JR