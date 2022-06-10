JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

Friday was our second day in a row during which bright sunshine in the morning, gave way to more clouds and some spotty showers for the afternoon. Even with the extra cloud cover, high temperatures Friday moved easily into the 70s in most areas. The clouds will break up a bit overnight, so the forecast will read, “Partly Cloudy.” Most of us will have lows in the 50s early Saturday morning, but a few spots to the north will dip into the 40s.
The weekend isn’t going to be entirely rain-free, but it really isn’t shaping up all that badly. We will have at least partly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower or two will be possible Saturday morning, but the best chance of showers will come later in the day and overnight. Some spotty showers will be possible for Sunday too – especially early, but I’m not seeing anything very organized that would last for very long. Highs both days will be mainly in the 70s.
Next week will see some of the warmest air of the season make a move into Mid-Michigan. High temperatures Monday will push into the upper 70s with partly sunny skies for the day. The leading edge of even warmer air will move across our area Monday night. This will bring us a chance of thundershowers that will linger into Tuesday morning. Behind those showers, southwesterly winds will usher in that mid-summertime air. We'll tell you how long the heat will stay on, on ABC12 News. - JR