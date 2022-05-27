JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures dropped back into the 60s across Mid-Michigan Friday, but it was a sticky day nonetheless. Humidity levels stayed quite high as scattered pockets of rain continued into the afternoon. Rain totals exceeded an inch in some areas with some locally heavy downpours. The trend will be for all lingering showers to fade away tonight, and for the clouds to break up a bit. Low temperatures early Saturday morning will range from the 40s, to around 50.
Saturday is shaping up to be a pretty decent day. We will have partly sunny skies, and winds will be light and variable. That’s always a nice combination. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s, which is right where we should be. The trend for the afternoon will be for some clouds to build in. By the end of the day, a few light showers will be possible for the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. The best chance of a few light showers for all of us will come Saturday night.
We will get right back into some sunshine Sunday and winds will shift in from the south. That combination should push our high temperatures about ten degrees higher than what we’re expecting for Saturday. The warming won’t stop there. Stronger south-southwesterly winds will drive temperatures to mid-summertime levels for Memorial Day and Tuesday. After that, we'll be cooling down a bit. We'll tell you just how much on ABC12 News. - JR