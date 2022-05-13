JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

It was another terrific summer-like day across Mid-Michigan to close out the workweek. Temperatures ranged from the 50s to lower 60s early, and cruised through the 80s during the afternoon. A few spots topped the 90-degree mark for the second day in a row. The night is going to be summer-like too. Even with a good bit of twinkling starlight, low temperatures early Saturday morning will only be settling through the 60s.
We should manage to see high temperatures top the 80-degree mark one more time Saturday. As a cool front moves into our area from the west, some showers and thundershowers will develop for the afternoon, but temperatures should manage to top 80 just ahead of the rain. Some gusty winds and a few heavy downpours will be possible with a few of the rumbles. The showers will move off to the east through the evening.
As cooler air starts to move into the region, a few spotty showers may pop up Sunday, but must of us will stay dry. High temperatures Sunday will be in the 70s. A few more showers, along with a northwesterly wind, will result in highs Monday surrounding the 70-degree mark. Temperatures may even retreat to below-average levels for the middle part of the week. We'll have a look at more rain chances for next week on ABC12 News. - JR