JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds
up to 25 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 32 knots.
The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 5 feet. During the Gale Watch, expect
sustained winds up to 27 knots from the west with gusts up to
34 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a
potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 1 AM EST Saturday with the largest waves
expected around 2 PM EST Saturday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the
largest waves expected around 3 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds
up to 25 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 32 knots.
The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 5 feet. During the Gale Watch, expect
sustained winds up to 27 knots from the west with gusts up to
34 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a
potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 1 AM EST Saturday with the largest waves
expected around 2 PM EST Saturday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the
largest waves expected around 3 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

  • 0

JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

A mid-wintery type of weather picture settled in across the state Friday. Scattered snow showers continued while our winds picked up and our temperatures got even colder. The colder air moving in across the Lakes will mean more scattered snow showers and flurries overnight. Lows will range from the upper teens, to around 20.

Another cold front will move across lower Michigan Saturday. The front will support more snow showers and very frisky winds. We will begin the day with a few flurries and maybe even some peeks of sun. The snow showers will be likely for the afternoon with high temperatures staying in the 20s. "Feels Like" temperatures will be in the teens.

We aren't expecting a lot of accumulation, but with the strong winds blowing some snow around, and with temperatures staying below freezing, slippery roads will remain possible from time-to-time and from place-to-place. Snow showers will linger into early Sunday morning, but then after that we will begin a stretch of quieter weather.  We'll take you through Thanksgiving on ABC12 News.   - JR

Recommended for you