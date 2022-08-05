JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

All-in-all our Friday was a pretty good day across Mid-Michigan. Some clouds lingering in the morning gave way to a good bit of sunshine for the afternoon. Afternoon highs ranged from the 70s lakeside, to the middle 80s on light winds in off of Lake Huron. The humidity was still a little bit high, but again, it wasn’t a bad day at all. Overnight, low temperatures will range from the 60s in most areas, to around 70 as partly cloudy skies hold.
The heat will be on for Saturday. Mostly to partly sunny skies will combine with light south-southwesterly winds to drive temperatures quickly upward. Highs for the day will surround the 90-degree mark, with Heat Index readings moving through the middle 90s. With an increasing risk of some thundershowers for Sunday, the extra clouds will drop our highs back into the 80s, to near 90. The temperature / humidity combination, however, will remain sticky.
Rain and thundershowers look to be a pretty good bet to begin the workweek. Highs Monday will retreat into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies expected. At this time it looks like the rain will come to an end Monday night. This should get us back into some sunshine for Tuesday. In fact, much of the rest of next week is looking relatively dry and bright. On ABC12 News, we'll let you know how our temperatures will be doing. - JR