JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

After another frosty start to the day, Friday turned out to be another beautiful autumn day across Mid-Michigan. Sunshine and light breezes helped temperatures recover very nicely. Highs for the day moved through the 50s, which is where we should be for late October. With fair skies overnight, patchy frost will be a good bet once again.
Overall, the weekend is shaping up very nicely. Saturday will be sun-filled, and winds will again be very light. The wind direction will be south-southeasterly, so highs for the day should be a bit warmer than what we enjoyed Friday. Clouds will increase across our area Sunday, but we should stay dry. Highs will surround the 60-degree mark.
A few showers may drift into the ABC12 viewing area from the south for Sunday night. They shouldn't be heavy, and it looks like the southern parts of the area will have the best chance of seeing them. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if any drops will linger long enough to impact Monday evening's trick-or-treaters. - JR