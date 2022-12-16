JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

Southwesterly winds spinning around a storm centered over northwestern Wisconsin is ushering colder air into our state. The storm is also supporting pockets of snow across the region. We will see occasional snow showers continue, with the heaviest expected across the northwestern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. A light accumulation of 2 inches or less will be possible in that area, while the rest of Mid-Michigan sees lesser amounts.
Scattered snow showers will continue Saturday too. A few slippery spots on our area roads can't be ruled out, but travel conditions should be okay for the most part. A cold southwesterly wind up at about 15mph will definitely keep a bite in the air through the day. Temperatures Saturday will start in the middle 20s, and only move into the lower 30s for the afternoon, but it will never feel that warm.
Sunday will begin with some lingering flurries, but end dry. Monday will be mostly cloudy, but otherwise quiet. Some snow showers will be possible Tuesday as a cold front sweeps across the state. Behind the front, temperatures will get markedly colder heading into the holiday weekend. As the colder air funnels in, we will have more chances to see some flakes fly. We'll have the details of an "Alert Day" on ABC12 News. - JR