JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

Due to the potential of some strong thunderstorms, we have designated tonight and Saturday as “Alert Days.” The primary threats will be strong, gusty winds and locally heavy downpours as a slow-moving cool front moves across lower Michigan. It now looks like the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will get hit hardest, but we will all have a chance of having a few window-rattlers roll across our respective neighborhoods.
Temperatures Saturday will begin surrounding the 60-degree mark. For the afternoon, highs will range from the upper 60s, to near 70. Periods of rain and thundershowers will continue as the front gradually moves off to our east. Rain showers will linger even into our Sunday morning across Mid-Michigan. We should end the day with some sunshine and a west-northwesterly wind. Highs Sunday will be mainly in the 60s. A few spots may stay a skosh cooler than that.
The periods of rain we see through Saturday night will result in some parts of our area seeing more than an inch of rainfall. Monday and Tuesday will give us an opportunity to dry out a little bit. Monday will feature bright sunshine, while more clouds filter back in overhead for Tuesday. Highs will likely be a bit below our average of 70-degrees. On ABC12 News we'll be tracking the potential for more widespread rain as we work toward Memorial Day weekend. - JR