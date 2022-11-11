JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

Friday wasn't a very bright day, nor was it as warm as the previous few days. Overall, however, it wasn't a bad November day at all. Highs surrounded the 60-degree mark with mostly cloudy skies. Southerly winds shifted to the west as a cold front moved across lower Michigan. Overnight, lows will settle into the lower 30s.
In the wake of Friday's cold front, temperatures for the weekend will be noticeably colder. Highs for the weekend will surround 40-degrees, while lows will be primarily in the 20s. Brisk west-northwesterly winds may stir up a few sprinkles and flurries Saturday. A few more flurries will be possible Sunday too.
It doesn't look like we'll be seeing the return of warm air anytime soon. Our "normal" high temperatures are now in the upper 40s. I don't think there is much of a chance of seeing readings that warm all next week. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when some flakes of snow will accompany the chilly air. - JR