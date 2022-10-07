 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the west
with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

  • 0

JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

It was noticeably chillier across Mid-Michigan Friday. Behind a cold front that brought us a little bit of rain Thursday, northerly winds held our temperatures in check. Highs for the afternoon ranged from the upper 40s, to lower 50s. As skies clear out tonight, temperatures will take a big tumble. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will be in effect early Saturday morning.

All-in-all, Columbus Day weekend isn't shaping up too badly. Bright sunshine Saturday will be accompanied by strong westerly winds. Highs for the day will be in the middle 50s. We will see a few more clouds for Sunday, but highs should manage to move into the 60s. We'll see brighter skies again for the holiday, but temps will retreat a little bit on northeasterly winds.

Temperatures will get a little warmer again for Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be blowing in from the southwest both days, so temperatures will push to above-average levels. Highs Tuesday will surround the 70-degree mark. Highs Wednesday will be well into the 60s on stronger winds, even with an increasing risk of rain.  We'll have a look at rain chances for later next week too on ABC12 News.   - JR

Recommended for you