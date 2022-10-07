JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

It was noticeably chillier across Mid-Michigan Friday. Behind a cold front that brought us a little bit of rain Thursday, northerly winds held our temperatures in check. Highs for the afternoon ranged from the upper 40s, to lower 50s. As skies clear out tonight, temperatures will take a big tumble. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will be in effect early Saturday morning.
All-in-all, Columbus Day weekend isn't shaping up too badly. Bright sunshine Saturday will be accompanied by strong westerly winds. Highs for the day will be in the middle 50s. We will see a few more clouds for Sunday, but highs should manage to move into the 60s. We'll see brighter skies again for the holiday, but temps will retreat a little bit on northeasterly winds.
Temperatures will get a little warmer again for Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be blowing in from the southwest both days, so temperatures will push to above-average levels. Highs Tuesday will surround the 70-degree mark. Highs Wednesday will be well into the 60s on stronger winds, even with an increasing risk of rain. We'll have a look at rain chances for later next week too on ABC12 News. - JR