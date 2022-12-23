JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult.
Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce
visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may
bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills remaining around 20 degrees below zero
this evening through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch
late tonight into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

*** Alert Day Through Saturday ***

Friday was quite a day weather-wise.  Temperatures were in the 20s at 1am, and in the single digits by lunchtime.  Winds began gusting into the 40mph range by 7am and stayed that way all day long.  Travel conditions were very poor all day long as the strong winds piled the snow up in some areas.  Overnight, scattered snow showers will continue, and the snow will continue to be blown around quite a bit.  Windchill readings will remain at subzero levels for the most part.

Travel conditions will remain tenuous at best Saturday.  Snow showers and flurries will continue to be scattered across Mid-Michigan as some lake-effect squalls from Lake Michigan hold together and drift our way.  Accumulations of snow will be minor, but blowing snow will keep roads slippery throughout the day.  High temperatures will range from the teens, to around 20, but windchills will drop below zero quite often.  Westerly winds will be sustained at 20-25mph, with frequent gusts at 30-40mph.

We will see a little bit of sunshine return for Christmas Day, but there will still be some weather issues.  A few flurries will be possible and blowing snow will continue to keep roads slippery in places.  Westerly winds will be sustained at 13-18mph, with frequent gusts in the 20mph range expected.  Highs for the day will range from the upper teens to around 20, but windchills will be in the single digits.  On ABC12 News we'll let you know what the last week of the year has in store.  - JR

