JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

While some of us had to deal with some light showers Friday morning, all of us had to deal with below-average temperatures all day long. Temperatures began in the 30s, and only managed to move into the 50s for the afternoon. Skies were partly sunny for the day, and we will see some starlight tonight. Late tonight, we will see another batch of showers move in.
Saturday will begin with clouds, some showers, and temperatures in the upper 30s. The clouds will break up a bit for the day as westerly winds hold at around 15mph. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s. Temperatures will be in the same ballpark Sunday, but westerly winds won't be quite as strong. By the end of the day, a new batch of showers will be moving in from the northwest.
The first part of next week isn't looking very pleasant at all. At this time, it appears that we will have mostly cloudy, windy conditions for Monday and Tuesday. We will also have occasional showers and high temperatures in the 40s. There is also a chance of seeing some flakes of snow mixing with the drops of rain. We'll track next week's temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR