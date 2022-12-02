JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

The clouds thickened up across Mid-Michigan Friday, but that didn't hold temperatures back. Southerly winds managed to push readings into the 40s without much help from the sun. As the southerly winds increase in speed overnight, our temperatures will slowly climb - even as some rain showers develop.
A strong cold front will sweep off to our east early Saturday morning. The front will take the showers with it, but we will be left with falling temperatures and strong winds. Westerly winds will be sustained at 20-25mph, with peak gusts topping 40mph for the second time this week. The strongest gusts will occur between 3am and 10am.
The clouds will start to break up as the winds gradually die down Saturday afternoon. This will leave us with a good bit of sunshine for Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will generally be in the upper 30s, which is right where we should be this time of the year.