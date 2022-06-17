JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

Friday was a beauty of a day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures in the morning were a little bit above the average, and readings for the afternoon were just about right. The bright sunshine we enjoyed was counterbalanced by frisky northwesterly winds. Fair skies are expected to hold through the night, so readings early Saturday morning will dip into the 40s across the ABC12 viewing area. Winds will diminish a little bit and turn straight in from the north.
More bright sunshine is expected for Saturday. Chilly temperatures early will move into the 60s by midday. Highest readings for the afternoon will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s. Winds will be blowing straight in from the north at 10-15mph. More clouds are expected for Fathers’ Day, and by the end of the day a few light showers or sprinkles will be possible. They won’t be a big deal, so don’t cancel any plans you may have made. Highs will again be comfortably in the 70s.
Some spotty, light showers will remain a possibility for Sunday night and Monday morning too. Again, nothing heavy or widespread is expected. By Monday afternoon the trend will be for the clouds to push off to the east. With some afternoon sunshine, highs Monday will make a move back into the 80s. More heat will return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday should see highs back into the 90s for many of us, while upper 80s look to be a good bet for Wednesday. We'll have a look at the entire week on ABC12 News. - JR