JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

Overall, Friday was another fine summer’s day, even as the clouds increased through the afternoon. Temperatures began in the 50s, but peaked in the lower 80s, which is right where they should peak this time of the year. There will be a chance of some showers during the night as Mid-Michigan gets brushed by a weather system anchored well to our southwest. Lows early Saturday morning will range from the 50s, to around 60.
We aren’t going to have a crystal clear weekend, but we should manage to see some sun for both Saturday and Sunday. Both days will also feature a chance of some spotty, generally light, showers. Don’t cancel your weekend plans though! While we may have some drops to dodge from time-to-time, neither weekend day will be a washout. High temperatures each day will pretty close to the average, which is 82-degrees.
It looks like next week will bit a bit warmer, a bit more humid, and a little bit more unsettled. High temperatures should be well into the 80s on most days, and we will even have a chance of seeing the mercury topping 90. There will also be a few chances to see some drops of rain. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when we will have our best chance of seeing some thunderstorms. - JR