JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

After a quiet start to our Friday, some snow worked its way into the area during the afternoon. The trend through the evening will be for it to move right back out. A light accumulation is possible in some spots - mainly on grassy areas. With a good bit of cloud cover holding, lows will surround the 30-degree mark early Saturday morning.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the weekend too. That is not to say we won't see a bit of sun here and there. On the other hand, we will see another little batch of light snow drift across the ABC12 viewing area Saturday night. A light accumulation will again be possible in some spots. High temperatures for the weekend will range from the upper 30s, to around 40.
High temperatures for the first part of next week will be in the same ballpark. We may see a bit of sunshine from time-to-time for Monday and Tuesday too. By Wednesday, our next weather-maker will be making a move toward Mid-Michigan. Some snow, or a rain/snow mix will develop as our winds increase in speed. We'll let you know how long that storm will linger on ABC12 News. - JR