JR's Friday Night Weather Report

We had a beautiful, comfortable summertime day across Mid-Michigan Friday. Temperatures began in the 50s, and worked their way through the 70s for the better part of the day. A few spots topped out at around 80 on westerly winds blowing at 10 to 15mph. We’ll have readings in the 50s again Saturday morning as skies clear out, and as winds diminish.
Make sure you keep your sunscreen at the ready because we are looking for a good bit of sunshine all weekend long. Winds Saturday will clock-back from the west to southwest during the day. Wind speeds will stay less than 10mph. High temperatures will generally be in the lower 80s. Southwesterly winds will draw even warmer air into the ABC12 viewing area for Sunday.
Monday will bring a chance of showers and thundershowers. It won’t be a day-long soaking rain, but we’ll take whatever rain we can get. Tuesday should be another delightful day across our area before temperatures climb further for midweek. Wednesday will feature more humidity, a few showers or thundershowers, and temperatures that top the 90-degree mark. - JR